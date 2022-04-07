Scientists set sights on Bridlington assessments for ongoing eye project

The eye assessment project will take place at St Johns Burlington Methodist Church Hall. Photo submitted

During the project, which runs on weekdays between Monday, April 25 and Friday, May 13, Bridlington residents over the age of 55 will be able to take part in the Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) study.

Researchers Winfried Amoaku and Professor Gregory Hageman are hoping to assess the backs of people’s eyes by taking photographs and photo-scans of all residents to determine the frequency of the different forms/stages of AMD in the population.AMD is the commonest cause of irreversible visual loss in the western world.

The project involved more than 3,500 Bridlington people when it first started in 2002.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winfried Amoaku, associate Professor and Hon Consultant Ophthalmologist Academic Ophthalmology at the University of Nottingham. Photo submitted

People who attend the research clinic at St Johns Methodist Church Hall will provide a DNA sample via a cheek swab, get their eyes tested, get their eye pressure measured, have photographs of the back of their eyes taken after instilling dilating eye drops, and complete a health questionnaire.

A spokesman said: “The purpose of our study is to find out how often AMD occurs in the UK, how the different forms and stages of AMD progress in the UK population, and how they are related with the genes of individuals. We are also investigating how the individual person’s response to treatment with injections of ‘anti-VEGF’ drugs for wet AMD (in those persons already receiving treatment) is affected by their genes in a smaller study.”

Winfried Amoaku, associate Professor and Hon Consultant Ophthalmologist Academic Ophthalmology at the University of Nottingham, added: “Your contribution will help inform changing patterns of eye disease, especially age-related macular degeneration and how they interact with genes, in a rapidly ageing population, and guide future developments.”