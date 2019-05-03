Self-care on the agenda at Filey health and wellbeing day

Filey Surgery and its patient participation group have joined forces to organise a self-care health care day.

The event. at the Evron Centre, John Street, will take place on Friday May 10,11am and 3pm.

Local organisations and services offering help and advice on a number of self-help health related issues will be represented, including Carers Resource, Age UK, Alzheimer’s Society, NHS weight management, Slimming World, Bike About Filey, Otago Strength and Balance, Everyone Active, Filey Lions Club and Filey Tennis and Bowling Club.

There will also be self-care help and advice from Filey Surgery, with everyone welcome.

Entry to the event is free and refreshments will be provided by Filey Tesco.

Filey Surgery Practice Manager, Carolyn Liddle, said: “I want to thank our patient participation group for helping to pull this event together and the organisations who are kindly supporting it.

“This is a great opportunity for people to find out more about how they can take care of themselves or make changes to their lifestyle to improve their overall health and wellbeing.”

The event in Filey is also supported by NHS Scarborough and Ryedale Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).