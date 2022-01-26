Sleights and Sandsend Medical Practice, near Whitby, to close for an afternoon - here's what patients need to do
Sleights and Sandsend Medical Practice will be closed on the afternoon of Tuesday February 1, between 1pm to 6.30pm, due to staff training
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 11:53 am
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 11:54 am
Out of hours cover has been organised for both surgeries, at Sleights and Sandsend, so any patients who need medical attention that afternoon should ring the surgery number on 01947 810466 and they will be put through to the out of hours service.
If the condition is life threatening, dial 999 immediately.
Please note the doors to the practice will be closed.
Normal services will resume on Wednesday February 2, at 8am.