Specsavers Malton highlight importance of eye health this National Eye Health Week

Specsavers Malton celebrated its long-standing commitment to promoting better eye health in the local community during National Eye Health Week by partnering and fundraising for Sight Support Ryedale.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a locally owned and run store, Specsavers Malton is dedicated to supporting the health and wellbeing of people in the area. They raised £60 through a percentage of donations from glasses sales for Sight Support Ryedale, as part of a wider effort to raise awareness about the importance of regular eye checks during National Eye Health Week.

With figures from the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) revealing that one in five people will experience sight loss in their lifetime*, Specsavers Malton is urging locals to prioritise their eye health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Patience, assistant manager, says: ‘Many people don't realise that sight loss can often be prevented or treated if a condition is caught early. Regular eye tests are essential for everyone, even if you think your vision is fine. Eye tests are not just about glasses, they can detect serious conditions like glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and even high blood pressure or risk of stroke.’

Sight Support Ryedale dropped in store to chat to customers and raise awareness

National Eye Health Week highlights how preventative care and early diagnosis are crucial in reducing unnecessary sight loss. According to RNIB, 250 people in the UK begin to lose their sight every day, and this number is expected to rise as the population ages*.

Eye health can also be affected by screen fatigue, especially as more people spend time on devices. Specsavers recommends following the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away to help reduce strain and preserve vision.

For more information on Specsavers Malton or to book an appointment, call the store on 01653 692 784 or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/malton

*RNIB ‘Key statistics about sight loss’ ( https://www.rnib.org.uk/professionals/research-and-data/key-information-and-statistics-on-sight-loss-in-the-uk/)