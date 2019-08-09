Sport and art supporting mental health

Robbie Hawkes, who runs Hawkes Health, Fitness and Coaching Ltd, has joined forces with a community artist to promote the mental health benefits of taking part in a range of different activities this summer.

It’s part of The Big Healthy Art Project which is running across Scarborough and Ryedale this August to encourage children to lead healthy and balanced lifestyles.

Robbie was delighted to take part in the project with Scarborough children making art at Raincliffe Sports Hall. Young people created sport-themed bunting and flags during his soccer days in lunch-time art workshops delivered by artist Rosie Goodwin who runs MakeMore Arts.

Rosie said: “It was fantastic to work with Robbie on the project. He is respected by the young people and very supportive of the need to raise awareness about mental health.”

Visit www.hawkeshealth.org to find out more soccer camps.