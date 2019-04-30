Swimming pool closure: Technical fault is an 'isolated issue' at Scarborough Sports Village

Swimming pools at Scarborough Sports Village remain closed this morning following an 'unforeseen technical issue'.

The centre closed both swimming pools on Sunday morning and swimming lessons have been cancelled.

Pool plant engineers, Sterling Hyrdotech, visited the site yesterday and identified that the compressor in the pool plant room has failed.

Rachael Barnes, General Manager at Scarborough Sports Village, said: “Unfortunately, we had to close the swimming pool at around 9am on Sunday due to a fault with the compressor which will be replaced.

“Our pool plant specialist contractor is on site this morning to rectify the problem and reopen the pool as soon as possible.

“This is an isolated issue and we apologise for any inconvenience this has caused for our customers.”