Team Thalia: Group set to skydive to send Thalia, 4, who is hoping for a heart transplant to Disneyland Paris

A group of people are taking part in a sponsored skydive to send a four-year-old girl living with a rare heart condition in Scarborough on the trip of a lifetime.

The 14 people who are taking part, call themselves Team Thalia, and are fund raising to send Thalia-Beau Wright and her loved ones to Disneyland Paris.

Karen Ireland will be taking part in the skydive to help raise money to send Thalia-Beau Wright to Disneyland

Thalia was diagnosed with Restrictive Cardiomyopathy, a condition which affects one in a million people, in November last year.

The family were told that it is an extremely rare condition and there is no treatment, medication or operation – a heart transplant is her only hope.

Karen Ireland, who decided to start fundraising for Thalia, said: "I decided that I wanted to do something nice for Thalia as she is such a beautiful little girl, inside and out, and I wanted to give her some kind of treat.

"The money raised will be used to pay for a trip to Disneyland Paris for Thalia and her lovely family. Thalia is obsessed with the Disney princesses it's her intention to marry a prince, so it would be so wonderful for her to meet them in person and experience the magic of Disney."

Team Thalia will be completing the challenge on August 29, in Lincolnshire, and individuals from out of the area completing their skydive the week before.

Christine Johnson, Thalia's grandmother, said: "The world is full of beautiful souls like this one right here. Karen wanted to do something special for Thalia because she has a beautiful heart and it doesn't surprise me that's she is doing this, nor will it anybody that knows her.

"She is going in all guns blazing and doing a parachute jump even though she is scared of heights!

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for this fabulous idea Karen. You know how much this means to us and we are so overwhelmed by your kindness. We will all be there to watch you fly high for our absolute treasure."

Each person will be covering the cost of the skydive themselves and raising money for Thalia through sponsorship.

Fundraising events will also be set up to help fund raise for Thalia's trip of a lifetime as well as a Just Giving page for donations.

Recently, Thalia underwent a heart transplant assessment at The Freeman Hospital in Newcastle and the outcome is that Thalia can't be listed for a heart transplant just yet as the pressures in her little lungs are too high.

Chirstine added: "This doesn't change the fact that the only option for Thalia is a heart transplant but it now means it could be heart and lung, right now she is too little for that, The Freeman Hospital are now liaising with Great Ormond Street Hospital to talk about ways to reduce the lung pressures so that they can get her listed for a heart transplant.

"Thalia is stable right now and all we can do is pray she continues to stay like this for as long as she possibly can. We know that can change at any time so we are living every day in a bubble of uncertainty."

Karen also added that by completing the skydive and raising money for Thalia, she hopes to raise awareness on organ donation and make people aware of just how important it is in saving lives.