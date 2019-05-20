Thalia, 4, who is hoping for a heart transplant meets stars of BBC One comedy Scarborough

A four-year-old girl living with a rare heart condition in Scarborough has met stars of new BBC One sitcom 'Scarborough'.

Thalia-Beau Wright and her grandmother, Christine Johnson, met Jason Manford and Jake Canuso during their first week of filming in the town.

Christine thanked Jake Canuso for spending time chatting to them over the weekend.

Christine has been raising awareness of organ donation following the devastating news that her granddaughter’s only chance of survival is a heart transplant.

Upon meeting the stars, the 42-year-old told them about Thalia's story and thanked them for their time.

"So lovely to meet you Jason Manford I hope you're enjoying filming in our beautiful hometown. We were only able to tell you briefly about our precious girl today but you taking that time to chat to us was so appreciated," she said.

Thalia was diagnosed with Restrictive Cardiomyopathy, a condition which affects one in a million people, on November 16 2018.

The family were told that it is an extremely rare condition and there is no treatment, medication or operation – a heart transplant is her only hope.

With Restrictive Cardiomyopathy the heart’s ventricles become stiff, due to the muscle cells being replaced with abnormal tissue which restricts their contraction. It affects how the ventricles fill with blood and reduces the blood circulation through the heart and to the body.

Recently, Thalia underwent a heart transplant assessment at The Freeman Hospital in Newcastle and the outcome is that Thalia can't be listed for a heart transplant just yet as the pressures in her little lungs are too high.

Chirstine added: "This doesn't change the fact that the only option for Thalia is a heart transplant but it now means it could be heart and lung, right now she is too little for that, The Freeman Hospital are now liaising with Great Ormond Street Hospital to talk about ways to reduce the lung pressures so that they can get her listed for a heart transplant.

"Thalia is stable right now and all we can do is pray she continues to stay like this for as long as she possibly can. We know that can change at any time so we are living every day in a bubble of uncertainty."

The four-year-old has been able to return to nursery and will start school in September.

She will return to The Freeman Hospital in September/October but in the meantime Christine says that the family are "trying to keep Thalia's little life as 'normal' as possible."

