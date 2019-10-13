The best and worst GP practices in Scarborough based on patient experience

The NHS GP Patient Survey takes place annually and asks millions of people in the UK questions about their GP practice. This list is based on data collected in the 2019 survey in response to the question 'Overall, how would you describe your experience of your GP practice?'.Patients could choose from 'very good', 'good', 'neither good nor poor', 'fairly poor' and 'very poor'. This list presents the surgeries in Scarborough in decreasing order from the surgery with the highest percentage of patients responding to the question positively ('very good' or 'good') to that with the lowest percentage.

1. Scarborough Medical Group - 97% The Scarborough Medical Group - which includes Cloughton, South Cliff and Danes Dyke Surgeries - got the joint highest percentage of patients who described their experience as 'good.' Richard Ponter jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Ayton and Snainton Surgery - 97% The Ayton and Snainton Surgery got the joint highest percentage of patients responding to the survey saying their experience was 'good'. Richard Ponter jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Hackness Road Surgery - 92% Hackness Road Surgery came in second place with 92 per cent of patients saying their experience was 'good.' Richard Ponter jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Sherburn Surgery - 89% Sherburn Surgery was voted in third place with 89 per cent of patients saying their experience was 'good.' Google other Buy a Photo

View more