This Whitby care home could be expanding to cope with growing demand

A Whitby care home could be about to expand to cope with growing demand.

Dr Kevin O’Sullivan has applied to Scarborough Council to add an extra five bedrooms to the Peregrine House Care Home in Upgang Lane.

The extension would be a single storey in height and the plans also include an expanded dormer window and new entrance canopy.

The application states: “The applicants are seeking permission to extend Peregrine Care Home to create additional and improved accommodation and facilities, in response to identified demand within the local ageing population.

“The development will enable the expansion of an existing successful business and contribute to economic growth within the local area through the generation of additional directly associated jobs.”

The plans are now out to consultation.