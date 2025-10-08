This World Homeless Day, Specsavers offers free eye and ear checks to people experiencing homelessness in Whitby

Opticians from Specsavers in Whitby are set to give free eye tests and glasses to people experiencing homelessness at an out-of-hours clinic on Tuesday 21st October.

A team of colleagues from the store, located on New Quay Road, is set to hold an eye and ear care clinic, offering people in need of a sight test, OCT scan, glasses, and hearing screening checks, outside of business hours.

The clinic, organised ahead of World Homeless Day (10th October 2025), will take place between 5:30pm till 7pm to offer people experiencing homelessness a quieter environment to speak to a healthcare professional.

Specsavers Whitby is partnering with Big Issue and inviting those affected by any form of homelessness to pop into the special clinic on Tuesday 21st October.

This clinic is part of Specsavers’ wider homelessness programme, and the Whitby store is proud to mark World Homeless Day by continuing to improve access to eye and ear care for people experiencing homelessness or facing other barriers to care – whether financial, residential or not being eligible for NHS support.

One in three people who experience homelessness need glasses, so the clinic, which is one of many running at Specsavers stores throughout the country, offers an invaluable service to those experiencing eye and vision problems, yet encountering obstacles to receiving eye care.

Sophie Harland, director at Specsavers Whitby, says: ‘Our ambition is to ensure that everyone experiencing homelessness can access free, appropriate eye and hearing care.

‘By helping people achieve better sight and hearing, we hope to improve their quality of life, and unfortunately, we know that for many, this is not the case because it can be incredibly difficult to get free access to this care.

‘By holding an out-of-hours clinic this World Homeless Day, and working closely with Big Issue, we are aiming to make expert care accessible to our community whilst raising awareness of the barriers currently in place.’

As well as running eye and ear care clinics across stores, Specsavers also collaborates with Crisis, Vision Care, Big Issue and other homelessness services to create long-term solutions to remove healthcare barriers.

Specsavers is also calling for changes to government policy to remove unnecessary barriers that make it difficult for people experiencing homelessness to access the eye care they need. Long term plans include influencing policy and systems, so people affected have access to free ear checks, eye tests and glasses, and replacement glasses if broken, lost or stolen.

Anyone who wishes to attend the clinic at Specsavers Whitby can contact the store directly.

To find out more, visit specsavers.co.uk/news-and-information/community/homelessness or contact Specsavers Whitby on 01947 824 020