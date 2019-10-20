Town benefits from heart disease network

A service that delivers expertise in the treatment of congenital heart disease in this area has been commended in the latest review of its offering.

The Yorkshire and Humber Congenital Heart Disease Network covers a population of 5.6 million people and provides services in 20 hospitals including at Scarborough Hospital.

The Network promotes expertise in the treatment of congenital heart disease for patients from birth through to adulthood so they get the best possible care available throughout their lives.

The peer review, carried out by NHS England, commended the Network for:

○ Being recognised by many in cardiac services across England as leading on the development of networking, sharing achievements and lessons learned

○ The levels of training offered throughout the Yorkshire and Humber region across the different disciplines involved with the care of heart disease patients

○ Targeting nurse education via cardiac link nurses to cascade training to local teams

Network manager, Debra Wheeler, said she was pleased with the outcome of the review.

She said: “We remain committed to making this Network the best in the country.”