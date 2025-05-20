NHS England figures show there were 17,739 visits to A&E at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in April.

Nearly two-thirds of people who arrived at accident and emergency last month at York Teaching Hospital were seen within four hours, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS standard is for 95% of patients to be seen within four hours.

However, as part of a recovery plan, the health service has extended its objective for 78% of patients to be admitted, discharged or transferred within this time frame by March 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent NHS England figures show there were 17,739 visits to A&E at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in April. Of them, 11,309 were seen within four hours – accounting for 64% of arrivals.

This means the trust fell well below the recovery target and the original standard.

Across England, 75% of patients were seen within four hours, in line with the month before and missing the target.

Figures also show 44,881 emergency admissions waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments from a decision to admit to actually being admitted – down from 46,766 in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number waiting at least four hours from the decision to admit to admission also fell, from 133,957 in March to 132,040 in April.

At York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, 1,480 patients waited longer than four hours, including 628 who were delayed by more than 12 hours.

Francesca Cavallaro, senior analytical manager at the Health Foundation, said: “These latest statistics are a reminder that patients and NHS staff continue to bear the consequences of the strain on NHS services.”

About 2.3 million people attended A&E departments across England last month – down slightly on March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overall number of attendances to A&E at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in April was a drop of 4% on the 18,401 visits recorded during March, and 11% lower than the 19,983 patients seen in April 2023.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director, said: "The scale of demand that our frontline NHS teams are managing is enormous – today’s figures show that each month, they are having to not only deal with a historic backlog, but they are also working to keep up with the hundreds of thousands of new patients that need our care.”

He added: “It is a good thing that more people are coming forward for care – and I would urge anyone who has health concerns to come forward and get checked out as soon as they can.

“While huge pressure on services remain, these figures show that the Elective Care Reform Plan is bearing fruit for patients across the country with the NHS already reforming to work in new ways to deliver for patients.”