Video: 'very rewarding but hard work' say Scarborough nurses - would you consider a career in nursing?

The newest provider of nursing training on the Yorkshire Coast is aiming to get more people into the profession by releasing a series of videos showing the hard work nurses in the area do every day.

In the run up to International Nurses Day on Sunday May 12, CU Scarborough, will release a daily video outlining the work done by healthcare professionals in the Scarborough area.

Nurses Louise Harrison and Helen Stear who feature in the video

Several nurses working at places such as Scarborough Hospital, St Catherine’s Hospice and Falsgrave Medical Centre are featured in the videos.

Staff at CU Scarborough, part of the Coventry University Group, hope the videos will inspire more local people to consider a career in nursing - which is currently experiencing a shortfall of workers.

In the NHS alone there is a shortage of more than 100,000 staff, a situation set to worsen after the UK leaves the EU according to a Kings Fund report.

Rachel Jameson, a nurse at St Catherine’s featured in one of the videos, encouraged younger people to give nursing a try.

She said: “I’ll be 60 this year and still passionate about what I do. I’d say do it, definitely. Health care has changed so much and is still changing. Nursing is such a fulfilling career and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Once the videos have been released, CU Scarborough will host a ‘Pathways into Healthcare’ event on Tuesday May 14.

The event will give would-be nurses the chance to find out more about the courses CU Scarborough offers to get people into nursing, such as its BSc Adult Nursing course and its Nursing Apprenticeship.

Kay Fraser, Associate Pro-Vice Chancellor at CU Scarborough said, “International Nurses Day gives us the opportunity to show our gratitude to all those who have chosen this caring profession. So we helped create these videos to highlight the crucial work nurses perform day-in, day-out.

“And our Pathways to Healthcare event will show prospective nurses what we have an offer. We’re committed to helping reverse the shortfall of nurses along the Yorkshire coast.

“Our qualifications are directly aligned to the vacancies in the health and social care sector, and are designed with local people in mind, so we’d encourage anyone with an interest in nursing to attend.”

The Pathways into Healthcare event takes place on Tuesday May 14 between 5 and 7pm. Online booking is needed. Anyone wishing to book should visit https://coventry.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/healthcare-pathway-event-registration