Whitby Hospital's Minor Injury Unit changing to an Urgent Treatment Centre - here's what happening

Currently, the MIU at Whitby Hospital only sees patients with minor injuries, but the new UTC will also treat minor illnesses.

The UTC will also have x-ray facilities.

Before attending the UTC, people should call NHS 111 to book an appointment.

How the new-look Whitby Hospital will look.

Emergency cases should still call 999.

While the UTC does treat minor illnesses, it is not an Accident and Emergency department.

Those who do not require urgent care are advised to seek help from a GP Practice or Pharmacy where appropriate.

Sonia Rafferty, Service Manager at Whitby Hospital, said: “We’re very proud to announce the change to an Urgent Treatment Centre here at Whitby Community Hospital.

"We believe that this will reduce the need to travel to James Cook Hospital when the condition is less serious.

"As a result, this ensures that patients in our community have more options for care available to them in their local area.”

Michele Moran, Chief Executive at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “These new urgent services are standardised across the country, providing additional and more accessible options for those based in remote areas.

"We are pleased to be able to offer these comprehensive options for care to patients in our local communities and hope that the introduction of the UTC in Whitby is a welcome addition to their community hospital.”

Opening times will be 8am to 8pm, 365 days a year – including bank holidays.

The x-ray facilities will be available 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to midday on weekends.

The change comes as part of a national drive to introduce more UTCs across the country and to ensure that local patients have improved access to urgent care, regardless of where

they live.