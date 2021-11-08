Whitby Hospital's Roll of Honour set to be retained within new tower block building

We recently reported how people around the Whitby area were being invited to view the artwork collection previously displayed at Whitby Community Hospital, which had now been taken down, in forthcoming exhibitions at The Coliseum and Pannett Art Gallery.

The exhibitions offer the chance for people to tell the hospital any information they have about the artwork, or the personnel listed in the Roll of Honour book.

Concerns were expressed on the Gazette's Facebook page that the Roll of Honour should be retained within the new building, even if most of the artwork is not.

The new Whitby Hospital tower block.

A spokesperson from Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust said: “The exhibitions are a chance for people to share their stories in relation to the history of our local hospital.

"We know how important the Roll of Honour is to the community and can confirm that it will be retained in the hospital, though at a new location on the ground floor, where the café is located, so that visitors can see it on the right as they enter the tower block.”