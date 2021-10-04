Whitby Zumba group walkers raise more than £5,000 for hospital dementia patients

And the event was a huge success with more than £5,000 raised and counting.

Walkers enjoyed beautiful views for miles once the early fog had lifted.

Kelly said: “We were joined by members of different communities that all interlinked and formed friendships by chatting and introducing themselves to one another.

Zumba group members from around the Whitby area get set to start their fundraising walk for Whitby Hospital.

“After the walk we returned to Danby Village Hall where our fabulous team of volunteers and decorated the hall with balloons, raffles, tombola’s and various stalls.

“We opened the event to the communities and were joined by local villagers who enjoyed our bouncy castle, fish and chip van, a crepes and cream van, face painter, licensed bar and live music from the Eskuleles.

“This could not have happened without support of local businesses, volunteer support, participant support.”

Zumba group walkers on the Rosedale circular.

When Kelly started her Zumba Classes there were just eight people in it – now it has grown to hundreds across the area.

“Everyone had an amazing time,” she said.

“The children were fantastic and we cannot wait to do it again for another deserving local charity.”