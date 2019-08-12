Woman brought to safety from bridge following A64 closure

Police were called to a report of a woman in distress on a bridge over the A64 near Malton yesterday.

The road was closed in both directions, following reports at 3.45pm, and the woman was safely brought down from the bridge just before 5pm.

North Yorkshire Police officers attended alongside North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service personnel.

She has been taken to hospital to get the support she needs.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Thank you to motorists for their patience while the emergency services worked at the scene."