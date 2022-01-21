York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust appoints new chairman

Alan succeeds Sue Symington, who was recently appointed as Designate Integrated Care System Chair for the Humber, Coast and Vale Health and Care Partnership.

Alan began his career in the civil service before joining KPMG, where latterly he led the firm's public sector practice.

He has subsequently held a number of non-executive roles, including on the Board of South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust and as Chair of South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Alan Downey.

He is currently the independent chair of a mental health partnership board within the Surrey Heartlands Integrated Care System.

Alan said: “I am honoured and delighted to have been appointed chair of York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

"The NHS is the country's most treasured public service, and I can think of nothing better than to have the opportunity to play a role in my local acute trust.”

As Chair of the Board, Alan will be responsible for setting the overall strategic direction of the Trust within the context of NHS priorities, regularly monitoring performance and providing financial stewardship.

Simon Morritt, Chief Executive at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust added: “I am confident that Alan will provide excellent leadership as the Trust continues to strive to provide excellent care in the very challenging and demanding healthcare environment we are operating in.

“I must also pass on my thanks and appreciation to Jenny McAleese, who has acted as Interim Chair since Sue’s departure.

"Jenny will return to her role as a non-executive director on our Board once Alan joins us.”