Hednesford boss Nicky Eaden leaves ahead of clash with Boro's play-off rivals Gainsborough

Hednesford Town have parted company with their manager Nicky Eaden ahead of their Good Friday game at Evo-Stik Premier play-off chasers Gainsborough Trinity.

Twelfth-placed Hednesford travel to Trinity tomorrow, with fifth-placed Gainsborough knowing that a win can all-but end Boro's slim hopes of bagging a play-off spot and see the hosts on the verge of booking their play-off berth.

A Hednesford club statement said: "This decision comes after the management team of Eaden and Gary Hayward met with club officials on Tuesday evening as we looked to start work on building towards the 2019/20 campaign.

"Assistant manager Gary Hayward will take control of first team affairs in the final two matches of the current campaign with a further announcement set to be made in due course."