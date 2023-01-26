Many of these abbeys in Yorkshire date back to the 12th century and are steeped in history.
The Dissolution of the Monasteries in 1536 began under Henry VIII and resulted in the uprising known as Pilgrimage of Grace which started in Yorkshire as a protest. Religious architecture includes current surviving cathedrals as well as the ruins of monasteries and abbeys.
1. Byland Abbey
The Abbey was described as one of the ‘shining lights of northern monasticism’ in the 12th century. Despite unpopular beginnings when the abbey was built in 1128 by a group of Savignac monks who founded a monastery at Furness, Cumberland, the abbey rose to prominence and became known as one of the biggest Cistercian order in Britain.
Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Easby Abbey
Easby, also known as the Abbey of St Agatha, is a ruined premonstratensian abbey on the eastern bank of the River Swale on the outskirts of Richmond. It was founded in 1152 by Roald, Constable of Richmond Castle. The residents living there were canons, rather than monks, who wore a white habit and became known as the White Canons. It is now privately owned and maintained by English Heritage.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Fountains Abbey
Fountains Abbey is one of the largest and best preserved ruined Cistercian monasteries in England and was founded in 1132. It was opened for 407 years, becoming one of the wealthiest monasteries in England until its dissolution in 1539. It was the six springs of water on the site of the abbey that inspired the monks to name it Fountains.
Photo: Gerard Binks
4. Jervaulx Abbey
It was originally a Savignac foundation out of Normandy and was later taken over by the Cistercian order from Burgundy and responsibility for it was taken by Byland Abbey. It was founded in 1145 at Fors near Aysgarth and was moved 10 years later to a site on the banks of the River Urge.
Photo: Simon Hulme