Partly restored historic tiled map makes a welcome return to Bridlington Railway Station

Eden Blyth (North Eastern Tile Company), Rachel Osborne (YCCRP), John Edmond and Ann Los (North Eastern Railway Association) – the key people who made the map project a success.

Following some pain-staking work the North Eastern Railway (NER) tiled map, which used to be situated on Platform 1, has been partly restored by craftsman John Edmond who lives in Hunmanby.

The partly restored map was unveiled on Monday (January 17) by Bridlington’s Deputy Mayor Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullins.

Bridlington’s beautiful tiled map was smashed up in 1987 when parts of the station were demolished.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partly restored map was unveiled by Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullins.

It was broken up when the original 1846 area of the station including platforms 1, 2 and 3 were dismantled and was believed to have been lost forever.

Collectors tried to save the map at the time but it was destroyed before their eyes.

However, the remains were stored in a barrow at Hull’s Paragon Station for a while.

During this time some of the tiles went missing.

The remaining tiles were then purchased by Ann Los, a member of the North Eastern Railway Association, and stored until she kindly agreed to donate them to the YCCRP.

A YCCRP spokesperson said: “There are still many tiles missing from the map and we believe that they may be out there somewhere in the homes of collectors.