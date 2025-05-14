An earlier railway line ran down the east side of Windsor Crescent, then appropriately named Railway Crescent.

This week’s vintage image is a steam-powered blast from the past. Dating to the 1890s, it shows the railway built to carry materials from the harbour to South Side, during construction of the Spa and sea wall.

The huge wave-filled crater (middle, background) is where the Spa complex now stands. Nicknamed the Hollow, generations of Bridlington children were drawn to it as a play-area for model boats.

The wooden sea defences (middle, right) are the site of the present Lifeboat Station.

The fine row of houses seen here is Pembroke Terrace built in the late 1870s and extended later. Many were used as upmarket holiday lodges.

The classic locomotive in this image is a reminder of the power and romance of steam.

This line, which opened in 1851, connected Bridlington Railway Station with the Quay and its hundreds of lodging places.

In the days when streets were simply dirt tracks, it carried passengers and their luggage over the fast-flowing Gypsey Race into South Cliff Road.

Old photos of the area show that a platform was situated roughly where the Yacht Club is now. Near it, carriages would wait to transport visitors to their hotels; barrow boys would be attendant, too.

While the line was in disuse by 1866, the track wasn’t dismantled until 1917. Budding archaeologists may be interested to know there are buried sleepers in the gardens of several of the houses in Windsor Crescent.

It was a huge engineering operation in Victorian times to transform a sea crater into a top theatre, bandstand and gardens attraction.

It certainly reaped its rewards. The Spa was, in fact, famous for its success, having achieved 80,000 visitors in its very first month.

Its grand opening in July 1896 saw a lavish firework display and thousands of magical fairy lights.