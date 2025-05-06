Today, all that remains of the PS Frenchman is her iconic bell, which is part of the collection at Sewerby Hall.

The Frenchman plied her trade from the quayside (May-September) for nearly three decades.

The Frenchman was a famous paddle-steamer that was used for excursions and pleasure cruises along Bridlington’s sun-kissed coastline.

Paddle wheels churning, and brimful of seagoers, she’s pictured entering the harbour mouth, after a trip around the Bay. Cobles sail nearby, adding to the lively atmosphere of the scene.

Always the colourful extrovert, the Frenchman could often be seen racing rival paddle-steamer Scarborough down the coast!

The 1920s postcard, with its romantic nostalgia and old-world charm, offers a glimpse into a time when pleasure craft were taking hundreds of thousands of people a year on sightseeing tours in the Bay.

The Frenchman was built in 1892 at South Shields, Tyne and Wear, and was originally a local tug named the Coquet. She was refitted to operate as a cruiser, starting work at Bridlington in the summer of 1899.

Designed by J.P. Reynoldson & Sons for H Andrews of Newcastle, the ship’s main dimensions were 90.3 feet long and 19.2 feet wide, with a gross tonnage of 122.

She was characterised by ornate decorations on her bow and a single funnel aft of the paddles with raised quarterdeck.

In the event of rain, an awning was quickly raised by the crew.

The ship immediately became a star attraction, offering folk an affordable day out and the chance to enjoy the open sea. Daily sailings were to Filey Bay, Scarborough and Flamborough.

Tragically, however, the ship was involved in a serious accident in 1905, causing a crewman to be lost overboard!

By 1906, the Frenchman was under new ownership and had been reconstructed to increase her length to 100.4 ft, enabling her to carry as many as 250 passengers.

In 1918 she was requisitioned for war defence work at Boston, serving the nation with great distinction.

After ending her service at Bridlington in 1928, she was converted to a barge and survived as such until 1963. She was then towed to New Holland and broken up.

Today, all that remains of the PS Frenchman is her iconic bell, which is part of the collection at Sewerby Hall.