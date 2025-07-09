Vintage Views with Aled Jones: the Art Deco Spa Royal Hall

Vintage Views with Aled Jones

The term 'Arts Décoratifs' (later shortened to Art Deco in the 1960s) was coined after the ‘Exposition internationale des arts décoratifs et industriels modernes’ held in Paris in 1925.

It refers to a design style that was popular in the 1920s and ‘30s, and which in its own day was called Art Moderne.

The short-lived Deco movement flourished until the outbreak of WWII, with a colourful but brief revival in the 1960s.

The new aesthetic craze spread fast across Europe to the United States and Britain, especially in the building trade.

The Spa Royal Hall was built in 1925 and was one of the first Art Deco structures built in Yorkshire. Image courtesy of Aled Jones

In the Roaring Twenties, seaside resorts had to do as much as possible to appear modernistic, and Bridlington was no exception.

The Spa Royal Hall was built in 1925 and was one of the first Art Deco structures built in Yorkshire. It replaced an earlier cast-iron and glass pavilion, which the council had deemed antiquated.

A marked feature of the hall is that its walls are pure white, and asymmetrical, and that its style is inspired by classical architecture. Overall it creates a sense of luxury, glamour and elegance.

As a result, visitors were easily drawn to its beauty and functionalism. It was considered highly sophisticated and in step with the times. Truly, a building that brought opulence and flair to our resort.

Built in the ‘heavy’ style of Deco, it had a stunning domed ceiling and cost the council several million pounds at today’s prices. It was often described as the finest Dance and Concert Hall on the coast.

As many as 1,800 revellers attended the New Year’s Eve Charity Carnival held in 1929. It was a lavish affair with glitzy decorations and stringed lights. A musical extravaganza was provided by Ceres Harper’s Orchestra.

The characteristic features of the interior mirrored respect for traditional building materials. For instance, decorative glass lights adorned the ceiling above the quintessentially Art Deco ballroom and stage.

Tragically, the Royal Hall burnt down in the early hours of January 29, 1932. It was rebuilt in a much lighter style and re-opened in the summer of the same year.

The Art Deco style was also used in Bridlington to create striking residences and some fine examples have survived on Limekiln Lane.

Our postcard was mailed to an address in Doncaster on September 3, 1927. The sender writes: “We have arrived here safe, and the weather is grand, the sun is burning us as we sit on the sands to write this. There are crowds of people here, there seem more than ever before.”