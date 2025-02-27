Old buildings should always be restored as they serve as a reminder of a place’s culture and historical past. They also have both aesthetic appeal and interesting and unique architecture.

Chapel Street’s former Wesleyan chapel is shown pictured here c.1904, a noble landmark which would be filled to capacity with visitors in Summer.

What were we thinking when we allowed this magnificent Grade 2* listed building to be razed to the ground?

Yes, the chapel’s roof collapsed and a demolition order was placed. But why wasn’t the roof simply replaced? And the structural damage to the building put right?

I’m sure both the roof and façade would have qualified for an Historic England grant.

After its closure in 1999, due to a waning congregation, it would have been perfect for a library, museum, art gallery or restaurant – indeed, planning permission was given for conversion to the latter.

Demolition began in 2004 but a large chunk of the main building was left exposed for many weeks, including the organ. A most tragic sight to behold!

Chapel Street was directly named after the church, which was lavishly extended by the Hull-based architect William Botterill in 1873. It was a very fine example of Victorian Neoclassicism.

Originally built in 1795, the reign of George III, the Wesleyan chapel had its own Sunday School (right), popular with generations of children.

John Wesley himself preached in Bridlington in 1770. His journal entry reads: “Wednesday, June 20th, I rode to Bridlington and preached on the Quay to many plain and many genteel people.”

It was this historic visit, the first of ten, which inspired townsfolk to raise up regular places of worship.

On a visit in 1772 he preached in Bridlington Old Town, however the Priory’s bells were rung to drown out his sermon!

Even despite constant opposition, John would travel up to 5000 miles a year on horseback, preaching at every place he went.