Mayor Hazel Lynskey and Mayoress Sheila Kettlewell help Scalby School students launch balloons as part of an anti racism initiative. 103865
15 pictures to show what Scarborough's Scalby School students were up to in 2009-10

Scalby School students are pictured enjoying a variety of academic activities from drawing wildlife to displaying their artistic talents in these old photos from 2009 and 2010.

By Duncan Atkins
31 minutes ago
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 5:09pm

See who you can spot on these pictures.

1. Scalby School pictures special

Scalby School stages its annual exhibition of students exam artwork - James Fox is pictured with his work. 102103a

Photo: Neil Silk

2. Scalby School pictures special

Scalby School stages its annual exhibition of students exam artwork - Asal Ghahremani with her colourful display. 102103d

Photo: neil silk

3. Scalby School pictures special

Using the new biometric catering system are Scalby School students Billie Fawcus (left) and Amelia Teasdale.. 101620

Photo: Neil Silk

4. Scalby School pictures special

The group of Scalby School students putting on a show directed by Lori-Suzanne Kellett (back centre). 102102

Photo: Neil Silk

