15 pictures to show what Scarborough's Scalby School students were up to in 2009-10

Scalby School students are pictured enjoying a variety of academic activities from drawing wildlife to displaying their artistic talents in these old photos from 2009 and 2010.
See who you can spot on these pictures.
1. Scalby School pictures special
Scalby School stages its annual exhibition of students exam artwork - James Fox is pictured with his work.
102103a
Photo: Neil Silk
2. Scalby School pictures special
Scalby School stages its annual exhibition of students exam artwork - Asal Ghahremani with her colourful display.
102103d
Photo: neil silk
3. Scalby School pictures special
Using the new biometric catering system are Scalby School students Billie Fawcus (left) and Amelia Teasdale..
101620
Photo: Neil Silk
4. Scalby School pictures special
The group of Scalby School students putting on a show directed by Lori-Suzanne Kellett (back centre).
102102
Photo: Neil Silk