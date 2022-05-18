IN PICTURES: 13 nostalgic photos of Scarborough people from May 2009

Getting ready for the school proms. Girls from Graham School’s prom committee check out some fabulous dresses at the Perfect Fit in Bar Street. Pictured, from left, are Lauren Wilson, Myah Ashkenazi, Rosemary Pickering, Becca Millar and Becca Smith.
See if you can spot any familiar faces on these latest photos from the files.

By Rebecca Elliott
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 2:25 pm

Take a look at these nostalgic Scarborough photos from May 2009.

End of term fun at Friarage school. Graham School drama students paid a visit to the old town school to pass on their acting tips. Graham School students, back left to right, Sophie Shepherd, Maddie Blakeley and James Weatherill are pictured with, front left to right, Beth Keys, Olivia Small, Ryan Robertshaw and George Hargreaves.

Lucy Barber, centre, celebrated her ninth birthday by raising money for Marie Curie in memory of her gran. Her friends, pictured, donated money instead of presents, at her party held at the Hospital Social Club.

Half term activity at Pindar Leisure Centre. Youngsters at the Multi Sports Camp, with coaches Danni Lamb, back left, Dean McEntevy, and Steve Race, back right.

Policeman Paul Thompson, of Filey, his wife Caroline and son Nick who, along with other family members, are taking part in numerous charity events and runs with the aim of raising £10,000 for the Alzheimer's Society.

Scarborough
