IN PICTURES: See the people who made the news in February 2010

Take a trip down memory lane with these pictures from February 2010.
1. Scarborough Retro
Friarage School holds a Haiti fundraiser with a 'wear what you want' day. Pictured is Josh Kellett, David Keys, assistant head Ruth Blamires, Morgan Mancrief and Lipa Khanom.
2. Scarborough Retro
Performing in Scalby School's Our House musical are students Nathan Jenkins and Lily Robinson.
3. Scarborough Retro
Scarborough 6th Form College students hold a Blind Date show to raise funds for Haiti.
4. Scarborough Retro
Sainsbury's Falsgrave store staff sell cakes for Sport Relief. From left, home made cake bakers, Fiona Daplyn, Sallie Smith, Roberta Whalen and Sue Harrison with Harry Smith, 8, tucking in, front.