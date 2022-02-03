Desire Style in Filey stocks the latest in glamorous evening wear. Pictured with Diane Yalezo (shop owner), left to right, models Corrine Mason, Tori Kempson, Lucy Miller and Kelly Chapman.
IN PICTURES: See the people who made the news in February 2010

Can you spot any familiar faces from these latest retro pictures from the archives.

By Rebecca Elliott
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 11:14 am

Take a trip down memory lane with these pictures from February 2010.

1. Scarborough Retro

Friarage School holds a Haiti fundraiser with a 'wear what you want' day. Pictured is Josh Kellett, David Keys, assistant head Ruth Blamires, Morgan Mancrief and Lipa Khanom.

2. Scarborough Retro

Performing in Scalby School's Our House musical are students Nathan Jenkins and Lily Robinson.

3. Scarborough Retro

Scarborough 6th Form College students hold a Blind Date show to raise funds for Haiti.

4. Scarborough Retro

Sainsbury's Falsgrave store staff sell cakes for Sport Relief. From left, home made cake bakers, Fiona Daplyn, Sallie Smith, Roberta Whalen and Sue Harrison with Harry Smith, 8, tucking in, front.

