Scarborough Retro: see if your family or friends are on these pictures from August 2005

Scarborough Retro: see if your family or friends are on these pictures from August 2005We turn the clock back to August 2005 to see what was going on then in Scarborough.By Duncan AtkinsThursday, 19th August 2021, 2:23 pm See who you can spot!1. Scarborough RetroScarborough Oxfam shop collects £17,000 for the tsunami appeal.2. Scarborough RetroMembers of the Scarborough RUFC Colts pictured with the Rugby World Cup.3. Scarborough RetroHard at work at the library's Noah's Ark session are Rhianna Wood, Mia Collinson and Chelsea Cooke.4. Scarborough RetroScarborough Garden Pride. Pictured, back left, Pete Franks, and Danny Boyes, Scarborough Borough Council. Front: Roger Burnett, Head of Parks, and Lana Wardle, Scarborough Borough Council.