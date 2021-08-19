Scarborough Retro: see if your family or friends are on these pictures from August 2005

News you can trust since 1882

Scarborough Garden Pride. Pictured, back left, Pete Franks, and Danny Boyes, Scarborough Borough Council. Front: Roger Burnett, Head of Parks, and Lana Wardle, Scarborough Borough Council.

Hard at work at the library’s Noah’s Ark session are Rhianna Wood, Mia Collinson and Chelsea Cooke.

Members of the Scarborough RUFC Colts pictured with the Rugby World Cup.

Scarborough Oxfam shop collects £17,000 for the tsunami appeal.

See who you can spot!