Scarborough Retro: see who was in the news in these pictures from September 2010

We have a look this week to see what was going on in Scarborough 11 years ago this month.

By Duncan Atkins
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 11:39 am
Updated Thursday, 16th September 2021, 11:42 am

1. Scarborough Retro

The award-winning Shannon Irish Dancers are flying off for a dance competition in Tuscany, Italy. Dancers Hannah Flynn, left, Sophie Flynn, Matthew Martin, Anna Megson-Reid, front, Hannah Whelan and Emily Adams will be performing their routine Dark Moon. All photos taken September 2010.

2. Scarborough Retro

St John Ambulance Cadet Sarah Hunter receives award from County President Elise MacKinley.

3. Scarborough Retro

Buttercups Nursery took to the beach on the last day of the school holidays. Children, helpers and parents pictured on the beach in front of the beach huts.

4. Scarborough Retro

Graham School’s table tennis sessions were well-attended throughout the summer break. Pupils are pictured with coach Shaun Alvey.

