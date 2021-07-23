Scarborough Retro: see who you can spot on these pictures from July 2006

This week, we take a look back to see who was in the news in Scarborough in July 2006.

Daniel Field, Katie Lawson and Marian Terry of Lindhead School visit the lifeboat station.

Pictured are the winners of the Scarborough Open five-aside team, NB Elite. Back row: Ben Luntley, Josh Hakings, Dan Monkman, Jack Hakings, Daniel Ferrey; front: Stefan Moon, Danny Taylor, George Ingle, Jamie Taylor.

Elaine Heritage, of George Edward Smart Homes, presents cheques to Fred Normandale, RNLI, and Andrew Priestley, Scarborough and District Search and Rescue.

Sainsbury’s at Jacksons was opened by Scarborough and District Mayor Herbert Tindall. He is pictured with store Manager Allen Pepper, Mayoress Annie Tindall, area management and staff of the new store.

