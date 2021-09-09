Scarborough Retro: see who you recognise on these photos from September 2009

Pictured at the George Pindar Community Sports College presentation evening are students Lucy Brice, Callum Day, Luke Tinker, Sarah Burns, Paige Robinson. Organisers of the Cottage Aid music event at The Cottage in Hunmanby hand over £1,350 each to Scarborough Alzheimer’s Society and the Friends of Gods Acre. Phoenix under-10s gain a new playing kit sponsored by Jitterbugs Nursery. The team are pictured with, front, manager Phil Wallace, sponsor Linda Wood and coach Kev Martin. Lisa Woolridge wins the Scarborough in Bloom Chairman’s Award for best kept garden. Pictured at the Kingfishers Swimming Gala is mayor Bill Chatt and his wife Michelle, along with some of the winners and Kingfishers staff. Mum and son Ann and Ben Kitto are running the Great North Run for charity. Millie Pickering of Scarborough u14s sponsored by In Your Jeans, with owner Alex Willgrass.