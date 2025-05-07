Children from St Hedda's Primary School in Egton Bridge check out the new community library at their school ahead of its official opening.Children from St Hedda's Primary School in Egton Bridge check out the new community library at their school ahead of its official opening.
Children from St Hedda's Primary School in Egton Bridge check out the new community library at their school ahead of its official opening.

Whitby Retro

By Rebecca Elliott
Published 7th May 2025, 14:50 BST
Can you spot any familiar faces? Pictures taken between 2006 and 2017

This week children visit a recycling plant, hold a ‘table tot’ sale, open a new school library, receive a good Ofsted report, fundraise, celebrate World Book Day, study fossils, and crown a May Queen

A selection of children's toys and equipment will be on sale at the table tot sale to raise money for Fylingdales Preschool. Pictured are the children and staff with some of the toys for sale.

1. Fylingdales Preschool hold a table tot sale

A selection of children's toys and equipment will be on sale at the table tot sale to raise money for Fylingdales Preschool. Pictured are the children and staff with some of the toys for sale. Photo: Ceri Oakes

Photo Sales
Children from East Whitby Primary School vist the recycling centre at Seamer Carr near Scarborough. Visiting pupils are Jessica Hodgson, Sharna O'Brian, Aaron Smith, Jack Buck and Alex Evette.

2. Children from East Whitby Primary School vist the recycling centre at Seamer Carr near Scarborough

Children from East Whitby Primary School vist the recycling centre at Seamer Carr near Scarborough. Visiting pupils are Jessica Hodgson, Sharna O'Brian, Aaron Smith, Jack Buck and Alex Evette. Photo: Neil Silk

Photo Sales
On World Book Day children from Airy Hill Primary School jump for joy dressed as their favourite story characters.

3. Children from Airy Hill Primary School dress up for World Book Day

On World Book Day children from Airy Hill Primary School jump for joy dressed as their favourite story characters. Photo: Ceri Oakes

Photo Sales
Children from Ruswarp Primary School have been fundraising for the last two years to save for Nintendo DS devices.

4. Ruswarp Primary School has been fundraising to save for Nintendo DS devices

Children from Ruswarp Primary School have been fundraising for the last two years to save for Nintendo DS devices. Photo: Dominic Shaw

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:QueenOfsted
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice