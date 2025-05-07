Can you spot any familiar faces? Pictures taken between 2006 and 2017

This week children visit a recycling plant, hold a ‘table tot’ sale, open a new school library, receive a good Ofsted report, fundraise, celebrate World Book Day, study fossils, and crown a May Queen
1. Fylingdales Preschool hold a table tot sale
A selection of children's toys and equipment will be on sale at the table tot sale to raise money for Fylingdales Preschool. Pictured are the children and staff with some of the toys for sale. Photo: Ceri Oakes
2. Children from East Whitby Primary School vist the recycling centre at Seamer Carr near Scarborough
Children from East Whitby Primary School vist the recycling centre at Seamer Carr near Scarborough. Visiting pupils are Jessica Hodgson, Sharna O'Brian, Aaron Smith, Jack Buck and Alex Evette. Photo: Neil Silk
3. Children from Airy Hill Primary School dress up for World Book Day
On World Book Day children from Airy Hill Primary School jump for joy dressed as their favourite story characters. Photo: Ceri Oakes
4. Ruswarp Primary School has been fundraising to save for Nintendo DS devices
Children from Ruswarp Primary School have been fundraising for the last two years to save for Nintendo DS devices. Photo: Dominic Shaw
