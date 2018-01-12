10 things to do around the Scarborough area

Looking for something to do this coming week? Here are 10 ideas.

1 Stargazing - Dark Sky Exploring

Dalby Forest, Friday January 12 from 7pm to 9pm

Enjoy a guided tour of the night sky, focusing on objects that reside within the Milky Way galaxy and even beyond, best observed through a large telescope.

View a range of constellations and the objects that reside within them, including deep sky objects such as nebulae, star clusters and galaxies under some of the darkest skies in England and possibly even a glimpse of planets within our Solar System (depending on the time of year).

Tickets: Booking essential, places are limited.

Book: www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/hidden-horizons-5979675763

2 Lunchtime concert

Scarborough Library, Vernon Road, Thursday January 18 at 12.30pm

The concert is called Robert and Clara and focuses on the life and music of Robert and Clara Schumann.

The story has been written by Vincent Billington and was produced from their letters and diaries and takes the form of a dialogue between the couple.

The wonderful music of the Schumann’s will be played by pianist Frank James, and will include many of his most popular pieces. Narrators Eric Hewes and Maria Billington will play the parts of Robert and Clara Schumann.

Admission by donation.

3 The Monday Menu with Music

Farrer’s, Scarborough Spa, Monday January 15

Relax with the wonderful backdrop of Scarborough’s South Bay while listening to some of the best musical talent that the local area has to offer.

This week, live music comes from Billy Nielsen, a singer/songwriter and virtuoso guitarist with a somewhat ‘Americana’ style, a mixture of British/Irish folk, blues/rock, American blues/folk, bluegrass and country influences.

The event will feature a night of Billy’s original material alongside songs from likes of Jackson Browne, Andrew Gold, and a host of others.

Food served from 6.30pm. Music starts at 7pm.

Book: 01723 357860

4 Scarborough Jazz Club

The Cask, Ramshill, Wednesday January 17

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes back one of the club’s most

popular regulars, saxophonist Frank Brooker. Frank’s mellow tone, melodic mastery and

relaxed swing on clarinet and tenor sax show influences from Barney Bigard, Coleman

Hawkins and Sonny Rollins, on material that includes well-loved standards as well as neglected numbers with some polished vocals added as a bonus.

Doors open at 8pm and music begins at 8.45pm.

Admission £4 on door.

5 Scarborough FC V Kendal

Flamingo Land Stadium, Scarborough

This Saturday gives you the opportunity to breathe in some thrilling football action when Scarborough Athletic return to their new Flamingo Land Stadium base.

Kendal are this weekend’s visitors and second-placed Boro will be looking to continue their run with another win against the Cumbrians.

The game kicks off at 3pm.

6 Cinema times

Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, from Friday January 12 to Thursday January 18

The Greatest Showman (PG): Friday and Monday to Thursday at 2pm and 8pm. Saturday and Sunday at 8.15pm.

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A): Friday and Mon to Thursday at 5.30pm. Sat and Sunday at 6pm.

Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi (12A): Saturday and Sunday at 11am.

Coco (PG): Saturday and Sunday at 2pm and 4pm. (Advance screenings, opens Friday January 19).

Admission charges apply

7 Wilfred Owen in Scarborough

Scarborough Library, Vernon Road from now for two weeks

An exhibition commemorating the 100th anniversary of the death of World War One soldier and poet Wilfred Owen has opened at Scarborough Library.

It has been collated by Len Friskney, an honorary member of the Wilfred Owen society.

Mr Friskney works in customer services at the Clifton Hotel on the north side of Scarborough and where Owen stayed in 1918.

Wilfred Owen was killed in action on November 4, one week before the signing of the Armistice. Free.

8 Cinderella

Evron Centre, Filey, Thursday January 11 and Friday January 12 at 7pm; Saturday January 13 at 2pm

Due to popular demand, Filey Showgroup presents the pantomime Cinderella. It includes all the typical characters plus some unusual ones. The company hopes to build on its successful summer show ‘Saplins’ and entertain you with drama, comedy, songs and audience participation.

Tickets: 07788 517068

9 Dalby Forest Park Run

Saturday January 13 from 8.30am to 10.30am

Dust off your trail shoes and head to Dalby Forest. This is a free timed 5k run event.

Register: wwwparkrun.org.uk

10 Diverse Fest

Bridlington Spa, Saturday January 14 from 11.30am to 5pm

P performance festival for those with learning difficulties/disabilities to take the stage and shine.

Music, dance and drama.

Tickets £3.