2018: Year our heritage was severely diminished

As we start a new year, 2018 will be remembered in the history of Scarborough as the year that the town’s heritage was diminished by the destruction of the Futurist.

Comprehensive records have been kept since the Save the Futurist Campaign started at the beginning of this century; also kept are records since the council took ownership. These comprise an archive of 20 bulging files and 13 folders.

Each file and folder includes lists on the three front pages.

1) The names of those who actively supported the campaign.

2) The names of those who actively opposed it.

3) The names of those councillors who attended the meeting on January 5, 2017, and how each of them voted regarding the future of the Futurist.

In years to come, when future generations study the town’s heritage, these lists will be epitaphs of all the people who participated. If descendants are among those future historians how might they feel about their ancestors?

To all who contributed to the campaign it is time to say a heartfelt thank you. We can look back and be consoled that the campaign was fought using all the powers available. This included Save the Futurist Company Limited taking Scarborough Council to court. This was the purpose of forming the company which no longer exists.

The saga has not yet ended.

1) Now the site has been cleared will it prove to be stable? The risk matrix in the feasibility report to the council included the possibility of ‘catastrophic collapse’. Scarborough News, November 29, 2018, reported that Wilmot Dixon were needing to take further strengthening measures.

2) Will Flamingo Land, the preferred bidders, develop the site? They demanded a condition from the council, that the site be cleared and stabilised, yet signed no contract.

Time will tell.