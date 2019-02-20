At the Filey Junior School Spring Fair in May, 1996, the school's country dancers put on a polished performance - from left are Hayley McLorinan, Emily Homer, Helen Willis, and Claire Wheelhouse.

90s Scarborough nostalgia - see if you are on these pictures

From a spring fair to auxiliary coastguards winning awards, this is our latest look back at life in Scarborough in the 1990s.

Can you spot any of your family or friends on these photos?

On the RNLI's Flag Day lifeboat launch in July, 1997, Lifeboat Princess Joanne Bennett, right, and Matron of Honour Nicola Hinchcliffe wave their flags to the crowds as the lifeboat heads for the sea.

1. A wave from Lifeboat Princess

On the RNLI's Flag Day lifeboat launch in July, 1997, Lifeboat Princess Joanne Bennett, right, and Matron of Honour Nicola Hinchcliffe wave their flags to the crowds as the lifeboat heads for the sea.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
In November, 1995, Filey Venture Scouts attempted a climb equal to the size of Mount Everest in their Scout Hut at Filey - pictured starting the ascent, left to right, Robert Emmett and Stephen McHugh.

2. Scaling Everest - in Scout hut\!

In November, 1995, Filey Venture Scouts attempted a climb equal to the size of Mount Everest in their Scout Hut at Filey - pictured starting the ascent, left to right, Robert Emmett and Stephen McHugh.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Braeburn School paid a visit to B&Q on Seamer Road to view their school's environment display on show in April, 1995, from left: B&Q environment officer Wendy Kneeshaw, Annabelle Atkinson, Tom Stockill, Sam Marson, and Emma Watson, who all contributed to the display.

3. Braeburn visit to B&Q

Braeburn School paid a visit to B&Q on Seamer Road to view their school's environment display on show in April, 1995, from left: B&Q environment officer Wendy Kneeshaw, Annabelle Atkinson, Tom Stockill, Sam Marson, and Emma Watson, who all contributed to the display.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
In March, 1997, auxiliary coastguards Owen Bridge, left, and Mark Hunter, received their Scarborough Evening News Awards from Terri Bushby, of Beaconsfield Street, who nominated the pair for their rescue of a family in Cornelian Bay.

4. Rescue awards for coastguards

In March, 1997, auxiliary coastguards Owen Bridge, left, and Mark Hunter, received their Scarborough Evening News Awards from Terri Bushby, of Beaconsfield Street, who nominated the pair for their rescue of a family in Cornelian Bay.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2