90s Scarborough nostalgia - see if you are on these pictures

In November, 1995, Filey Venture Scouts attempted a climb equal to the size of Mount Everest in their Scout Hut at Filey - pictured starting the ascent, left to right, Robert Emmett and Stephen McHugh.
Braeburn School paid a visit to B&Q on Seamer Road to view their school's environment display on show in April, 1995, from left: B&Q environment officer Wendy Kneeshaw, Annabelle Atkinson, Tom Stockill, Sam Marson, and Emma Watson, who all contributed to the display.
In March, 1997, auxiliary coastguards Owen Bridge, left, and Mark Hunter, received their Scarborough Evening News Awards from Terri Bushby, of Beaconsfield Street, who nominated the pair for their rescue of a family in Cornelian Bay.