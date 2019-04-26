Picture by Richard Ponter 191302k

A bird’s eye view: Your guide to free wildlife weekend events in Filey

Flamborough and Filey Spring Wildlife Weekend will be taking place over the first May Bank Holiday weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, Filey will host a bird ringing demonstration, giving visitors the chance to see birds up close at Filey Country Park, 6am-noon. A Seabird Special event with Mark Pearson is on Saturday and Sunday at 12pm. A short walk to the cliff top, from Country Park top car park, will give you a bird’s eye view of razorbills, fulmars, kittiwakes and possibly puffins. Join local expert Mark for an early morning event on Sunday, 4.45-6am, to celebrate International Dawn Chorus Day at Filey Dams YWT reserve.

By Richard Ponter 191302n

1. Filey Dams entrance

Visitors can find information on the entrance to Filey Dams. Picture by Richard Ponter 191302m

2. The entrance to the reserve

Spectacular views of nature at Filey Dams. By Richard Ponter 191302e

3. Views of nature

Picturesque views throughout the Dams. By Richard Ponter 191302j

4. A lovely view for residents

