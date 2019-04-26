A bird’s eye view: Your guide to free wildlife weekend events in Filey

On Saturday and Sunday, Filey will host a bird ringing demonstration, giving visitors the chance to see birds up close at Filey Country Park, 6am-noon. A Seabird Special event with Mark Pearson is on Saturday and Sunday at 12pm. A short walk to the cliff top, from Country Park top car park, will give you a bird’s eye view of razorbills, fulmars, kittiwakes and possibly puffins. Join local expert Mark for an early morning event on Sunday, 4.45-6am, to celebrate International Dawn Chorus Day at Filey Dams YWT reserve.

Filey Dams entrance

The entrance to the reserve Visitors can find information on the entrance to Filey Dams.

Views of nature Spectacular views of nature at Filey Dams.

A lovely view for residents Picturesque views throughout the Dams.

