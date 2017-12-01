A quirky and surreal take on Whitby area’s beauty

A quirky and surreal twist on the beauty of the countryside surrounding the Whitby area provides much of the inspiration for artist Janette Boskett’s work.

Her latest work was inspired by a recent stroll along the river banks at Glaisdale.

Time and Time, by Janette Boskett

The painting on the easel, pictured here, was inspired by a birthday walk along the banks of the River Esk near Beggars Bridge at Glaisdale in early October this year.

“The leaves in the foreground are some that I collected from the ground at the time,” said Janette.

“I hope this is a good example of the way in which I like to combine the twin genres of landscape and still life, making a unique and slightly surreal image.

“I have always liked still life, it’s a genre that appeals.”

Annual broadcast, by Janette Boskett.

Living in the Esk Valley also gives her plentiful opportunity to get outdoors and find inspiration from such a beautiful part of the country.

“I love the landscape round here so much,” she said, “I want to put that in my work but I like to put a sense og humour in, something slightly subversive and quirky that makes people think,”

Janette obtained a BA(Hons) from York University as a mature student in 2000, having studied at the Scarborough campus.

A self-representing artist, Janette works from her studio at home in Egton Grange, where her art may be viewed by prior appointment. She will consider commissions that are generally along the lines of her preferred subject matter. Visit www.quirkypaintings.co.uk and www.artgallery.co.uk/ to find out more, or give Janette a call on 01947 895190.