A64 reopens after 'very lengthy delay' following two vehicle crash

The A64 has reopened following a two vehicle crash this morning.

Motorists have suffered long delays throughout the day on the A64 at Huttons Ambo, Ryedale.

The crash was reported to North Yorkshire Police at 9.40am this morning.

The road was blocked in both directions with drivers queued back to Whitwell on the eastbound side and queued back to the A169 on the westbound side.

North Yorkshire Police Officers thanked people for their patience but asked anyone who is stuck in tailbacks to remain in their vehicles for their own safety.

It has been reported that everyone is out of the vehicles and have been taken to hospital for treatment.