Adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s Snow Queen at York

Snow Queen, York Theatre Royal Studio from September 27 to October 13

Children’s theatre company tutti frutti and York Theatre Royal team up again to present Mike Kenny’s adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s Snow Queen.

The production can be seen in the Studio at York Theatre Royal.

Director Wendy Harris said: “It’s the perfect story to tell for an autumn and winter tour. The story goes through the seasons so we enjoy summer roses and the icy snow queen’s palace.

“With two central protagonists as children, both girls and boys get something from the story because although it’s called Snow Queen, it’s really about Kai and Gerda and their friendship. It’s lovely for the girl to be the one who rescues the boy.”

Writer Mike Kenny said: “Hans Christian Andersen was probably the first proper genius storyteller for children. It’s 200 years since he was writing but we still tell The Ugly Duckling, The Princess and the Pea and The Emperor’s New Clothes. They have entered the culture.

“At the heart of the story is a friendship.

“There’s something very moving about the boy who is so hurt that he closes off his feelings, and the girl who sets out to find him and through sheer force of will, melts that frozen heart.”

Tickets: 01904 623568