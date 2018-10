Dennis Egglestone present the trophy to the Air Training Cadets shooting team captain Oliver Jackson in January 1997.

Picture left to right, front, Nick Black, Oliver Jackson, Dennis Egglestone, John Le Cornu, Mark Lehmann. Back row, left to right, Darren Walker, Alan Richmond, with Army Cadet Carl Jewell, Natalie Cooper and Mark Hardcastle.

