Get your motor running for the number one car event of the year – the Yorkshire Post’s Motor Show.

Running for over 20 years, organisers have an impressive line-up at Harewood House, with something for car enthusiasts for all ages.

It's a fun day out for all ages and takes place on Father's Day

Whether you love classic, vintage or sports cars, or simply want to browse all the latest models from Yorkshire’s new car dealers all in one space, you’ll need to put June 16 in your diary now.

High energy fun

The main arena’s the place to go if you like your motors adrenaline fuelled. There will be motorbike stunt displays, as well as demos from all the big brands.

Has there ever been a more highly anticipated year for car launches? Going on sale over 2019 are the new electric Mini, the all new Land Rover Defender, the Nissan Juke, Renault Clio, BMW one series, Range Rover Evoque and even a new Porsche 911 – how many will make an appearance the Yorkshire Post Motor Show?

Fire up the Quattro

Enjoy a retro roam around approximately 800 classics, with pristine vintage and sports cars looking every bit as good as they day they rolled off the production line.

Shop till you drop

Don’t miss the trade stalls, craft stands and motoring merch … go on, you know you need to buy it.

Enjoy the feast

This day out is a treat in every sense, with street food stalls from some of Yorkshire’s finest, as well as flavours from around the world. You’ll not want your energy to dip for one second in this day-long event, so fuel up on the best street food in the region.

Family friendly too

While there’s fast-lane fun for those who love anything with wheels, there’s plenty to amuse the family too, including a petting zoo, fairground rides and free access to the Harewood grounds and adventure playground.

Directions

The Yorkshire Post Motor Show is on at Harewood House (on the Leeds to Harrogate road) on Sunday, June 16 – Father’s Day. Put LS17 9LQ in your sat nav to find your way to this fantastic event, just seven miles from Leeds

Buy tickets

