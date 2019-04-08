Amelia's Chocolate hosts Easter Egg-making workshops - book now

Easter is ‘rolling’ up fast … and Amelia’s Chocolate in Scarborough is ready.

The chocolatier is hosting its Faberge Egg workshops for £12 per person.

During the workshops, create your own special Easter treat using lots of different toppings and edible decorations.

Amelia Forrest, owner of the business, said: “Ornamental Faberge eggs have stunning designs, encrusted with jewels and precious metals and are highly collectable.

“Chocolate fans can create their own unique chocolate version from now until April 21. Booking is advised.

“We welcome anyone to these events so they can enjoy a warm welcome, great company and of course some lovely chocolate too! We’ll have hot and cold drinks available to buy so everyone can relax in great surroundings.”

Amelia started her business on her kitchen table in 2011 and has won several awards for her chocolate creations.

Book: 01723 373951