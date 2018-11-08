Andrea Bocelli to perform at Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday October 26, 2019

One of the world’s most beloved tenors, Andrea Bocelli, has announced he will be returning to the UK for a four-date arena tour next year.

Andrea Bocelli will release his new 16-track album Si on October 26 – his first new material in 14 years – billed as “a celebration of love, family, faith and hope”.

Si will feature tracks co-written with Ed Sheeran and Tiziano Ferro as well as duets with Dua Lipa, fellow contemporary classical star Josh Groban and soprano Aida Garifullina.

The album also sees Bocelli’s 20-year-old son Matteo collaborate with him Fall On Me which appears in Disney movie The Nutcracker and The Four Realms.

He is reportedly the biggest selling solo classical artist of all time with more than 80 million worldwide album sales.

Bocelli has performed for four US Presidents, two Popes and many Royal families across the world, as well as at high-profile ceremonies for the Olympic Games and the World Cup. The Maestro has countless music awards to his name over past 25 years in music and boasts a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tickets: 0844 248 1585.