Are you unknowingly committing driving offences? These are the 10 laws that Yorkshire drivers are breaking

Are you up to speed with the finer details of the highway code, or are you unknowingly committing driving offences?

According to a recent survey, 70% of participants in Yorkshire and the Humber believe that making rude gestures to other road users are perfectly legal and 84% believe it is okay to beep the horn because the lights are green and the driver in front of you isn’t moving.

Four out of five think it's legal to beep the horn while stationary in traffic is perfectly legal. However, in fact, a driver beeping the horn while their vehicle is stationary (and not in a time of danger) is subject to a fine of up to £1,000.



Four out of five think it's legal to play music excessively in your car couldn't result in a fine - when in reality it could cost you up to £100.

38% of drivers admitted to eating at the wheel which, while not directly illegal, can result in a fine of £100 for driving without due care and attention, and more than a third (34%) of the drivers we quizzed have sworn or made rude gestures to other road users, more than any other region in the UK.

The top five most commonly committed offences in the area are:

Eaten while driving

Beeped the horn while stationary in traffic

Sworn at, or made rude gestures to other road users

Changed a CD while driving

Driven with snow on vehicle's roof

Additionally more than half of the participants from Yorkshire and the Humber don't think the following are offences:

Flashing your lights to warn other drivers of a speed trap

Driving through puddles and splashing pedestrians

Driving with a dog in the passenger seat

Driving over a painted mini-roundabout

Figures taken from www.gocompare.com/car-insurance/offensive-driving