Arts and Culture around the region

You’ve Got a Friend, Helmsley Arts Centre, Friday February 23 at 7.30pm

You’ve Got A Friend celebrates songwritersJames Taylor and Carole King.

This musical journey intertwines songs I Feel The Earth Move, Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow, ‘How Sweet It is, Fire and Rain, You Make Me Feel and You’ve Got A Friend.

Tickets: 01439 771700

Steamchicken

Milton Rooms, Malton, Sunday February 25 at 4pm

Ceilidh-swing veterans Steamchicken return to the concert circuit with a re-invented set, a new hard hitting sound and the fabulous Amy Kakoura on vocals.

Folk with a twist, with dollop of blues and ska and four-piece horn section.

Tickets: 01653 696240

The Witching Hour

Milton Rooms, Malton, Friday March 2 at 7.30pm

Montague Rhodes James returns with another selection of tales of antiquarian terror. Brave the horrors lying in wait within An Episode of Cathedral History! Witness the spectral malevolent seeking revenge in A Warning to the Curious.

Tickets: 01653 696240

Songs Of Rod Stewart – Jin Cregan and Co featuring Ben Mills

Scarborough Spa, Saturday March 10 at 7.45pm

Jim co-wrote, co-produced, toured and musically directed for Rod Stewart for two decades, with credits including You’re in My Heart, I Was Only Joking, Baby Jane, Forever Young, D’Ya Think I’m Sexy.

Tickets: 01723 821 888