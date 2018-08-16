Ayckbourn’s 82nd play completes theatre’s summer season

Better of Dead, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, from September 6 ot October 6

Alan Ayckbourn’s 82nd play Better Off Dead completes the summer season at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Larger than life author Algy Waterbridge (played by Christopher Godwin, who has created many leading roles in Ayckbourn premieres) is working on his 33rd crime novel featuring Yorkshire cop DCI Tommy Middlebrass..

Then an old acquaintance, journalist Gus Crewe, turns up to interview him, with alarming consequences.

Tickets: 01723 370541