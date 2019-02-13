Bempton Cliffs call to you - please send us a birthday card

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the RSPB giving nature a home at Bempton Cliffs - and it wants you to send it a birthday card.

n 1969, the charity put down roots on the Yorkshire Coast cliff tops and since then has spent 50 years protecting the seabirds that flock to the cliffs annually. As part of their half century celebrations, the team at RSPB Bempton Cliffs would love their friends across the UK and further afield, to send them a card to mark the occasion.

Maria Prchlik, Communications Officer, said: “Everyone likes receiving cards on their birthday and we’re no exception. So we’re asking everyone who’s ever visited us to send one. Home-made or shop bought, drawings or photographs, via post or email; we don’t mind so long as it’s wishing us a Happy Bird-day.”

And, as a further incentive, a pair of RSPB puffin binoculars will be given to the sender of the card the team feels best captures their Big 5-O moment.

Those looking for inspiration for a card have plenty of material to choose from; the award-winning nature reserve is renowned for its spectacular location so towering chalk cliffs might prove a winner. But the team suspect many cards will feature the cliffs’ most popular visitor: the puffin.

Sarah Aitken, Visitor Experience Manager, has the exciting task of displaying the cards. She said: “I’m really looking forward to opening lots of envelopes – we have plenty of space to display the cards in the Seabird Centre, so we’re hoping for extra visits from the postman.”

To wish the Bempton Cliffs’ team Happy Bird-day, you can email a card to bempton.cliffs@rspb.org.uk or post your card to:

The Seabird Centre, RSPB Bempton Cliffs, Cliff Lane, Bempton, East Yorkshire, YO15 1JF