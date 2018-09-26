Benson Academy fill the floor of the YMCA

The Benson Stage Academy presents Floor Fillers at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, on Friday September 28 and Saturday September 29 at 7.30pm.

The pupils who attended the summer school at the academy have worked hard to produce a show full of all your favorite tunes.

“We have elegant ballets to favorites like Can’t Help Falling In Love With You and One Day Like This, lively tap routines to Gangnam Style and Wake Me Up Before you Go Go,” said academy principal Caron Miller.

There is freestyle, street, cheer and modern covering a vast range of music genres from pop, dance to hip hop.

The dancers range from five through to adult class.

“As the title says these are Floor Fillers. We have something to get everyone’s feet tapping,” said Caron. Tickets on: 01723 506750